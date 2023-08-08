Ruth E. Gaebel, 88, of Lowville

Ruth E. Gaebel, 88, of Brookside Circle, Lowville, and former long-time resident of Carthage, passed away on Monday evening, August 7,2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ruth E. Gaebel, 88, of Brookside Circle, Lowville, and former long-time resident of Carthage, passed away on Monday evening, August 7,2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Ruth was born August 14,1934 in New Bremen, the daughter of the late Leo and Katherine (Sauter) Thesier. Her education started in a one-room schoolhouse on the East Road and she later graduated from Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Ruth began her employment as a secretary for the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. She married Richard R. Gaebel on May 7,1955 at St. James Church in Carthage. She then attended JCC to further her education and was later hired as a secretary on Fort Drum where she retired in 1986. Her husband, Richard died on February 8, 2010.

Ruth was a very active member of St. James Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 789, of Carthage.

She is survived by three daughters: Patricia (Vince) LeMieux of Carthage, Loretta D. Peters of Lyons Falls, and Michelle (Jerry) Dodge of North Rose, and two sons: Thomas Gaebel of Santa Rosa, CA and Timothy Gaebel of Burlington, NC, her grandchildren; Charles (Jessica) Peters, David Peters, Ethan (Cassandra) Peters, Johnathon Peters, Andrew (Brooke) Bushey, Isaac (Patricia) Bushey, Race Walsemann, Brittany Gaebel and Nicky (Brady) Harmon, her great grandchildren; Judah, Arielle and Ada Lynn Peters, Ryan Kelly Bushey and Samuel and Sarah Gaebel, three brothers: Laurence Thesier of Lowville, Wilbur Thesier of Pelham, NH and Patrick Thesier of South Bend, IN. She is predeceased by her brothers, Grant, Art, Roger, Fred, Thomas, Paul, and Francis Thesier and her sisters, Marjorie Phillips, Margaret Rose Gaebel, and Katherine Peters.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, August 12 at St. James Catholic Church, with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, August 11 from 4-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to Augustinian Academy, 313 West St., Carthage, NY 13619.

