Storms dumped inches of rain on north country

Flooding in Chaumont
Flooding in Chaumont(Rachel Sugrue)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Monday’s storms dumped inches of rain on the tri-county region in a matter of hours.

Rachel Sugrue shared a video on Send It To 7 showing flooding in Chaumont.

The Chaumont Fire Department was called out for only one pumping detail. But when volunteers got back, they realized the fire department itself was flooded.

“We still had supplies and stuff like that everywhere, actually coming back from the solar fire. We were trying to move the stuff out of the way as quickly as possible, and start pushing the water into the drain as fast as we could,” said Chief Will Lipczynski.

Clayton got roughly 3 inches of rain in 3 hours. The fire department in that village responded to eight pumping details.

Other rain totals include 1.6 inches in Ogdensburg and 3.9 inches in Chases Lake in Lewis County.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
Firefighters were called to a home on Spring Valley Drive
Lightning could have started house fire
Drunk driving
Man accused of driving drunk, hitting bicyclist & fleeing scene
Stephanie Hancock sent us this picture from Deer River
National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado

Latest News

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand tours the Double Play Community Center in Lowville.
Gillibrand visits Lowville, promotes Rebuild Rural America Act
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
National Weather Service does not rule out tornado
Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
JCC free direct services microcredentials interview
Morning interview: free classes for ‘direct support professionals’