Storms dumped inches of rain on north country

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Monday’s storms dumped inches of rain on the tri-county region in a matter of hours.

Rachel Sugrue shared a video on Send It To 7 showing flooding in Chaumont.

The Chaumont Fire Department was called out for only one pumping detail. But when volunteers got back, they realized the fire department itself was flooded.

“We still had supplies and stuff like that everywhere, actually coming back from the solar fire. We were trying to move the stuff out of the way as quickly as possible, and start pushing the water into the drain as fast as we could,” said Chief Will Lipczynski.

Clayton got roughly 3 inches of rain in 3 hours. The fire department in that village responded to eight pumping details.

Other rain totals include 1.6 inches in Ogdensburg and 3.9 inches in Chases Lake in Lewis County.

