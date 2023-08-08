Tomorrow’s Health: no cancer link to mental health problems

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have heard that depressed or anxious people are more likely to get cancer.

Not so.

A study in the journal of the American Cancer Society finds no link between depression or anxiety and cancer.

Researchers looked at more than 300,000 adults for up to 26 years and found no association between the mental health disorders and most kinds of cancers.

Also in health news:

- People with type two diabetes are at increased risk for hospital stays for a wide range of medical conditions; new research shows that risk increases with age. Scientists also say for people diagnosed at a young age, mental health disorders are the biggest contributing factor.

- A school based program promoting drinking water is showing promise against weight gain.

Results from the ‘Water First’ program shows a 3.2 Percent drop in the prevalence of overweight students after one school year.

