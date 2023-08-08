Nearly 6,300 without power in Lewis County as tornado warning expires

(Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has ended its tornado warning for southeastern Lewis County.

Meanwhile, National Grid is reporting nearly 6,300 customers in Lewis County lost power. See the outage map.

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli said as of 8:30 p.m. there are reports of downed trees and power lines.

He also said there were no reports of damage to homes.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.
Man in custody after hours long standoff on Watertown’s Bronson Street
Drunk driving
Man accused of driving drunk, hitting bicyclist & fleeing scene
New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a...
Fiery crash in the Town of Clayton claims a life
Fire
Fire crews quickly battle Town of Lisbon fire, home saved
Trio accused of possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

WWNY Your Turn: feedback on psych center, solar safety & lottery mystery
WWNY Foster parents needed
WWNY Helping Watertown’s Zoo New York survive
WWNY Watertown, Ogdensburg lawmakers voting on millions of dollars