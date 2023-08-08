Nearly 6,300 without power in Lewis County as tornado warning expires

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has ended its tornado warning for southeastern Lewis County.

Meanwhile, National Grid is reporting nearly 6,300 customers in Lewis County lost power. See the outage map.

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli said as of 8:30 p.m. there are reports of downed trees and power lines.

He also said there were no reports of damage to homes.

