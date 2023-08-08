Tuesday’s weather: overcast, rainy

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a wild weather day Monday, all three north country counties are likely to see more rain today.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s everywhere. The rain is most likely to occur mid to late afternoon.

In Jefferson and Lewis counties, the National Weather Service forecasts showers - and possibly a thunderstorm.

In St. Lawrence County, most of the day will be overcast, with rain moving in after 5 PM.

Tuesday night, rain is again possible, but the chance of showers gradually lessens overnight, clearing the way for a sunny day Wednesday in across the north country.

There’s more rain forecast for Thursday, but Friday looks to be a beauty - highs in the mid-70s and sunny.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to a home on Spring Valley Drive
Lightning could have started house fire
Drunk driving
Man accused of driving drunk, hitting bicyclist & fleeing scene
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81

Latest News

Stephanie Hancock sent us this picture from Deer River
National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on psych center, solar safety & lottery mystery
WWNY Foster parents needed
WWNY Helping Watertown’s Zoo New York survive