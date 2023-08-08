Tuesday’s weather: overcast, rainy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a wild weather day Monday, all three north country counties are likely to see more rain today.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s everywhere. The rain is most likely to occur mid to late afternoon.

In Jefferson and Lewis counties, the National Weather Service forecasts showers - and possibly a thunderstorm.

In St. Lawrence County, most of the day will be overcast, with rain moving in after 5 PM.

Tuesday night, rain is again possible, but the chance of showers gradually lessens overnight, clearing the way for a sunny day Wednesday in across the north country.

There’s more rain forecast for Thursday, but Friday looks to be a beauty - highs in the mid-70s and sunny.

