7 News to have live coverage from Fort Drum's Women Warriors of the Mountain

Fort Drum
Fort Drum
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Women Warriors of the Mountain will do a 4-mile foot march at Fort Drum on Thursday.

It’s the first time the event will be held and its goal is to increase morale and strengthen unit cohesion.

Our own Emily Griffin will be an honorary woman warrior and cover the event live on 7 News This Morning at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

