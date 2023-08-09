Arthur K. Farr, 62, of Brantingham

Arthur K. Farr, 62, of Dwyer Road, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Arthur K. Farr, 62, of Dwyer Road, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Art was born on November 23, 1960 in Constableville the son of the late Jesse E. and Florence M. (Howard) Farr, Jr. He graduated from South Lewis Central School, the class of 1978. He married Jennifer C. Zwart on November 15, 1986 at Grace Chapel, Lowville, with Rev. Abe Clemons, officiating. Art worked as a logger with Bob Rocker, he worked with Guy Farr, was a bridge painter for Law Brothers, a mechanic for Dave Peter’s, Boonville and 4 Corners Automotive, Constableville. Art owned and operated Farr’s Well Drilling for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jen, his children, Brianne M. Farr; Mark J. Farr; Ashley J. (Kevin) Gorman; Lindsay M. Farr; and Samantha L. Farr; his two grandsons, Kelton and Hayden Henkle; his two sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Nagy; Arlene (Chris) Fuller; his three brothers, Jesse R. Farr; twins, Edward (Yvette) Farr, and Edwin (Sandy) Farr, several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his favorite companion, Jesse.

Art is predeceased by his three sisters, Josephine M. Markum, Barbara J. Moore, and Charlotte L. (Wayne) Rogers, his brother, Karl F. Farr, Sr., a niece, Tina L. Chapman, and nephew, Luke E. Fuller.

Art loved to tinker with engines, a master mechanic, and he liked classic cars. He had a garden and did some fishing and hunting. He liked feeding the wildlife around the house.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 12th, at Boonville American Hotel, from 1 to 3:00pm. The Farr family would like to thank Lewis County Hospice for their compassion and care they gave to Art.

