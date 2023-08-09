Arthur K. Farr, 62, of Brantingham

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Arthur K. Farr, 62, of Dwyer Road, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home under the care of...
Arthur K. Farr, 62, of Dwyer Road, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Arthur K. Farr, 62, of Dwyer Road, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Art was born on November 23, 1960 in Constableville the son of the late Jesse E. and Florence M. (Howard) Farr, Jr. He graduated from South Lewis Central School, the class of 1978. He married Jennifer C. Zwart on November 15, 1986 at Grace Chapel, Lowville, with Rev. Abe Clemons, officiating. Art worked as a logger with Bob Rocker, he worked with Guy Farr, was a bridge painter for Law Brothers, a mechanic for Dave Peter’s, Boonville and 4 Corners Automotive, Constableville. Art owned and operated Farr’s Well Drilling for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jen, his children, Brianne M. Farr; Mark J. Farr; Ashley J. (Kevin) Gorman; Lindsay M. Farr; and Samantha L. Farr; his two grandsons, Kelton and Hayden Henkle; his two sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Nagy; Arlene (Chris) Fuller; his three brothers, Jesse R. Farr; twins, Edward (Yvette) Farr, and Edwin (Sandy) Farr, several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his favorite companion, Jesse.

Art is predeceased by his three sisters, Josephine M. Markum, Barbara J. Moore, and Charlotte L. (Wayne) Rogers, his brother, Karl F. Farr, Sr., a niece, Tina L. Chapman, and nephew, Luke E. Fuller.

Art loved to tinker with engines, a master mechanic, and he liked classic cars. He had a garden and did some fishing and hunting. He liked feeding the wildlife around the house.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 12th, at Boonville American Hotel, from 1 to 3:00pm. The Farr family would like to thank Lewis County Hospice for their compassion and care they gave to Art.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Linda A. Aubertine, 82, died Saturday evening, August 5, 2023, with her family by her side, at...
Linda A. Aubertine, 82, of Lowville
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
WWNY Gillibrand visits Lowville, promotes Rebuild Rural America Act
WWNY Bids submitted to raze old McDonald’s in Canton

Obituaries

WWNY Agway fire cleanup includes asbestos removal
WWNY Jails seeing increases in inmates, prescription drug costs
WWNY Storms dumped inches of rain on north country
WWNY
Bill Johnston’s Pirates Days kicks off on Friday
Debris cleanup at the Agway Services-Simon's Farm and Home Center in Carthage
Agway fire cleanup includes asbestos removal
Former McDonald's in Canton
Bids submitted to raze old McDonald’s in Canton