Cleaning up in Turin after tornado

By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Days after an EF3 tornado touched down in Turin, the New York State Department of Transportation continued to clear the damage around Turin.

Trees littered Snow Ridge Ski Hill. Along State Route 26, the West Wind Motel & Townhouses saw severe damage inside and out. The surrounding community spent its afternoon picking up the pieces.

“We will be picking up all of the debris blown all across the field,” said Robert Bindner.

He was one of many community members who helped motel staff repair what damage they could. He says he wasn’t surprised by the tornado, believing one was inevitable.

“Eventually, yes. It’s a plateau. It’s flat. Weather happens, yes,” said Bindner.

The Towpath Restaurant & Lodge was in the tornado’s path but sustained no damage except for a fallen tree.

Owner Greg Myers is making that luck count.

“We all kind of know each other. We all kind of help each other out in times of need,” he said.

That’s why the Towpath’s rooms will be used to house folks from the West Wind Motel who have been displaced.

“We’re just trying to make sure everybody’s got a place to lay down, a place to eat and to congregate,” said Myers.

Despite the damage, no one was injured Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche says that’s a blessing.

“At the end of the day, buildings can be rebuilt, and businesses can be supported by the local community. Hopefully, they can all be back up and running as soon as possible,” said Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado’s path took it near Turin’s water tower. Community leaders tell us the tower doesn’t appear to be damaged and they dodged a bullet.

