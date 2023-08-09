Coming up: Open Farm Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This Saturday is ‘Open Farm Day’ in Lewis County.

It’s an annual event, the point being to get the public out to explore local agriculture.

What’s new this year?

A total of 13 farms are taking part.

“It should be a very exciting day to tour around Lewis County. You can go from the top of Lewis County to the bottom of Lewis County,” said Michele LeDeux, from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.

With so many farms participating, there’s also a variety of productions to learn about. There’s a mushroom farm, a flower farm, a lavender and hop farm, a goat farm, cheese operations, wineries, and more.

“We can showcase the wonderful ag we have here in lewis county and that’s what’s really important. yes, we’re a very strong dairy county, but we have lots of other wonderful things that are available to do and visit,” LeDeux said.

The idea is to educate the public on where their food and products come from and to encourage new customers for the farmers.

“Some will have a food truck, some will have food for sale, everybody will have something for you to look at, an education workshop, a display, some have animals you can pet, it’s all geared toward the public to come to each and every farm,” LeDeux said.

And there’s an added incentive to visit more than one farm: if you visit three farms you can get a free ‘farm day’ cooler.

Open Farm Day is this Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM. You can check out Cornell Cooperatiev Extension of Lewis County’s website, www.ccelewis.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.