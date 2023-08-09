Donations needed to raise weather vane atop Watertown church

Weather vane
Weather vane(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic weather vane is almost ready to be put back at the top of a Watertown church. But before it can go up, something else needs to be raised - money.

“Every day that I come around and look up the square here and I look up, there is something missing,” said Pastor Jeff Smith from First Baptist Church in Watertown

He’s talking about the church’s weather vane, which was created more than 130 years ago.

In the fall of 2022, the process of restoring it began as crews carefully removed it from its perch overlooking Public Square

Then, it was taken to Converse Welding in Watertown where some parts were replaced and restored.

But now, as the final touches are about to be done, getting it back up is becoming the new challenge.

“It is going to cost us close to $10,000 to get it back up,” said Smith.

Pastor Smith says the church doesn’t have its own financial means to do the work so it’s looking for donations with help from the Northern New York Community Foundation, which is facilitating getting the funds.

The goal is to get the weather vane sandblasted and painted in the next few weeks. Then, once the money is raised, the plan is to get it back on the steeple as soon as possible.

It will be painted in its original gold coloring.

“People can see the church complete as it was when they built it,” said Smith.

Motivated Realty and Jake Johnson Properties made a first donation of $5,000. They’re challenging others in the community to raise the remaining $5,000.

Anyone interested in donating can reach out to the Northern New York Community Foundation directly for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Stephanie Hancock sent us this picture from Deer River
National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage

Latest News

According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1,...
Alert: water shutoff for part of Evans Mills
The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
Blind Bay
Tenney: Customs will look at sites other than Blind Bay
Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan Morning Check Up: CNA training offered