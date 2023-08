WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will move away from the area later tonight. Expect some evening showers with lows near 60.

Tomorrow is looking mainly sunny with a slight chance for afternoon showers north. Highs will be near 80.

Showers are likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 70′s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70′s.

