EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service in Buffalo confirms that a powerful EF3 tornado carved a 16-mile path of destruction through parts of Lewis County Monday evening.

An EF3 tornado is the third most powerful tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at 7:42 p.m. in the town of Lewis and ended at 8:14 p.m. in the town of Turin.

Its peak wind speed was an estimated 140 miles per hour.

