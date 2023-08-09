Fire department: SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - An SUV struck and entered a bar on Route 3 early Wednesday morning, according to the Henderson fire department.

The call came in at 2:30 AM. The vehicle struck the Shady Pines Bar & Grill, leaving a six foot by eight foot hole, according to the fire department. The vehicle then entered the building, striking a second side of the building before exiting through the initial hole, according to the fire department.

The vehicle ended up against a tree, according to fire officials. They did not take anyone to the hospital, and turned the matter over to state police. No further information was available Wednesday morning.

