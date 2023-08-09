Fire department: SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar

The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and entered the building early on the morning of August 9, 2023.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - An SUV struck and entered a bar on Route 3 early Wednesday morning, according to the Henderson fire department.

The call came in at 2:30 AM. The vehicle struck the Shady Pines Bar & Grill, leaving a six foot by eight foot hole, according to the fire department. The vehicle then entered the building, striking a second side of the building before exiting through the initial hole, according to the fire department.

The vehicle ended up against a tree, according to fire officials. They did not take anyone to the hospital, and turned the matter over to state police. No further information was available Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

