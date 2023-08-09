Library celebrates 120 years with ice cream social

Celebrating 120 years of Flower Memorial Library with an ice cream social.
Celebrating 120 years of Flower Memorial Library with an ice cream social.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating 120 years of the library with an ice cream social.

Staff of the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown were scooping out chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream Wednesday afternoon and people of all ages could make their own sundaes.

The library is celebrating 120 years with a number of events.

“Just informing them of our long and robust history. It’s pretty rare that a library is housed in the same building for 120 years and we are one of the few that are lucky enough to still be in our original building and just the fact that for 120 years this library has been serving our community,” said Suzie Renzi-Falge, library director.

The library has been holding celebration events since the middle of July and they plan on doing events all the way through 2025.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Stephanie Hancock sent us this picture from Deer River
National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage

Latest News

Workers clear downed trees in Turin
Cleaning up in Turin after tornado
Construction workers
During busy construction season, Watertown handles loss of city engineer
Two of the three statues stolen from St. Mary's Catholic Church are back.
Stolen statues repaired, returned to Canton church
Flooding in Lewis County
Flooding, tornado prompt state of emergency in Lewis County