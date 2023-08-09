Library celebrates 120 years with ice cream social

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating 120 years of the library with an ice cream social.

Staff of the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown were scooping out chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream Wednesday afternoon and people of all ages could make their own sundaes.

The library is celebrating 120 years with a number of events.

“Just informing them of our long and robust history. It’s pretty rare that a library is housed in the same building for 120 years and we are one of the few that are lucky enough to still be in our original building and just the fact that for 120 years this library has been serving our community,” said Suzie Renzi-Falge, library director.

The library has been holding celebration events since the middle of July and they plan on doing events all the way through 2025.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.