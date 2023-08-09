Linda A. Aubertine, 82, of Lowville

Linda A. Aubertine, 82, died Saturday evening, August 5, 2023, with her family by her side, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where she had resided since February of 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Aubertine, 82, died Saturday evening, August 5, 2023, with her family by her side, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where she had resided since February of 2022.

Linda was born on July 26, 1941, at St. Francis Hospital in the Bronx, New York City, the daughter of the late Harry B. and Marion (Moody) Brennan of Natural Bridge, NY. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1958 and attended the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1961, becoming a Registered Nurse (RN). She married Walton E. Aubertine on September 8, 1962, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, Natural Bridge, with Rev. Thomas Dewey officiating. At the time of Walt’s death on Sunday, March 14, 1999, they made their home on Park Avenue in Lowville.

For many years Linda and Walt resided in Ogdensburg, and then in Watertown, where Walt worked for Niagara Mohawk and Linda worked as a Maternity/Labor and Delivery RN at the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital and then as an Emergency Room RN at Mercy Hospital in Watertown. Upon relocating to Lowville in 1987, Linda was employed by the Lewis County Hospital, where she stayed until her retirement, including assignments in the Emergency Department, Case Management, and Hospice. She was also employed by Lewis County Head Start.

During her career serving the community as a nurse, and especially in her early nursing school years, Linda forged lifelong friendships with her colleagues in the Mercy Hospital Alumnae Association, many of whom visited with her in Lowville during the celebration of her 80th birthday. Linda also cherished the many close friends she made after moving to Lowville and she treasured gathering with them at church events, luncheons, and the many morning socials at the downtown Dunkin Donuts.

She is survived by her six children, Kristen (Steven) Cumoletti of Saratoga Springs; Kirk (Gina) Aubertine of Three Mile Bay; Ann Aubertine of Clarence; Matthew Aubertine of Watertown; Gregory Aubertine of Lowville; and Juliane Aubertine of Watertown; her 13 grandchildren, Henry, Mattea, and Marina Cumoletti; Emily, Ryan, and Riley Aubertine; Madalyn, Quinn, and Benjamin Hammond; Grace Aubertine; Madison Graveline, Noah Aubertine, and Elijah Hall; and three great grandsons: Chance Parker and Easton and Forest Cumoletti. Linda was the eldest of nine children, and she is survived by her eight siblings, Brian (Karen) Brennan of Carthage; Suzanne (William) Ryan of Skaneateles; Craig (Rosemary) Brennan of Deer River; Cynthia (Arthur) Quackenbush of Canton; Anthony (Kathy) Brennan of Gainesville, FL; Michael (Jacalyn) Brennan of Ballston Spa; Kim (James) Costello of Zebulon, NC; Duffy (Victoria) Brennan of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. An infant son, Todd Walton Aubertine, died in 1968.

Linda was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and formerly an active member of the Saint Therese’s Guild. Linda maintained many extraordinary friendships over the years and was particularly appreciative of the close relationship and support of her friend Kathy McIntosh of Lowville. Linda was a wonderful cook and a fun hostess who enjoyed games and travel. She was artistic and talented, with an ability to paint, play piano, sing in choirs, and sew clothing and delightful costumes for her children and grandchildren.

A Mass will be said on Monday, August 14 at 10:30 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas Decker officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Sunday, August 13 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

Memorials in Linda’s name may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or The Marion Brennan Personal Growth in Nursing Award, JCC Foundation, 1220 Coffeen St, Watertown, NY 13601

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.