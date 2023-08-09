Morning interview: Clayton art & craft & antique fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Thousand Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival is this Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which benefits the Thousand Islands Arts Center, runs from 10 AM to 4 PM Saturday and 10 AM to 3 PM Sunday.

The festival is held at Cerow Arena in Clayton, and 70 vendors are expected.

“It’s fabulous. There’s something for everybody,” said Sarah Ellen Smith, a member of the Thousand Islands Arts Center board.

Admission is $6, $5 with military I.D. Ages 15 and under get in free.

