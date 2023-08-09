Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend, making it a special weekend for stargazers.

The crescent moon will be minimally illuminated on Saturday and Sunday, according to Earth Sky.

Officials with the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University said dozens of meteors will zoom through the sky per hour.

To get the best looks at this sight, people are advised to find an area with little to no light pollution and hope that it’s a cloud-free day.

People in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best viewing.

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Stephanie Hancock sent us this picture from Deer River
National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County

Latest News

File photo of Open Farm Day.
Coming up: Open Farm Day
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management...
US judge to hear legal battle over Nevada mustang roundup where 31 wild horses have died
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.,...
Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
Police say any possible charges related to the baby's death depend on the autopsy report and...
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say