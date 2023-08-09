Samaritan Morning Check Up: CNA training offered

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Looking for work?

Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown has something to interest you.

Samaritan is starting a four week CNA training program August 28.

CNAs - or Certified Nursing Assistants - help patients with their medical needs, under the direction of a nurse.

You get paid to take the course, and are ready for a job at Samaritan when you successfully complete the program.

For more information, go to www.samaritanhealth.com, or contact Erhyn Lawlor at 315-783-8079.

Justyne Mynch from Samaritan joined 7 News anchor Makenzie Piatt Wednesday to discuss the program. Watch their conversation by clicking on the picture at the top of this note.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Stephanie Hancock sent us this picture from Deer River
National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County

Latest News

Health News graphic
Tomorrow’s Health: no cancer link to mental health problems
Town of Watertown Ambulance Service
Ambulance service gets $40K grant to buy new cardiac monitor
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - August 3
Morning Checkup: Urology Webinar
Morning Checkup: Urology Webinar