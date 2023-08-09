Samaritan Morning Check Up: CNA training offered
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Looking for work?
Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown has something to interest you.
Samaritan is starting a four week CNA training program August 28.
CNAs - or Certified Nursing Assistants - help patients with their medical needs, under the direction of a nurse.
You get paid to take the course, and are ready for a job at Samaritan when you successfully complete the program.
For more information, go to www.samaritanhealth.com, or contact Erhyn Lawlor at 315-783-8079.
Justyne Mynch from Samaritan joined 7 News anchor Makenzie Piatt Wednesday to discuss the program. Watch their conversation by clicking on the picture at the top of this note.
