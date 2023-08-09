Tenney: Customs will look at sites other than Blind Bay

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Customs And Border Patrol will look at sites other than Blind Bay for their new station, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced Wednesday morning.

The announcement does not mean Blind Bay has been dropped as a potential site. But Tenney’s announcement is the surest sign so far that Customs is rethinking its plans in the face of united opposition locally to using Blind Bay.

“We have made it extraordinarily clear that the North Country does not want this station constructed in Blind Bay. It is vital we find a solution that works for all parties so the CBP can continue in its critical mission of protecting our border and keeping our community safe. Thankfully, CBP (Customs) has acknowledged the issues raised by our community and is now looking at additional sites for their relocation,” Tenney said in a statement.

In early 2022, Customs started preliminary work to access and survey the property located at Blind Bay to replace their aging facility on Wellesley Island. After Customs released its environmental assessment of the site in February 2022, community members near and around the property voiced strong opposition to the construction of a facility on the site, including expressing concern about the facility’s potential impact on Muskellunge spawning in the area.

Customs “has also committed to a more transparent relocation process, acknowledging the need to improve the agency’s dialogue with the communities it protects. I thank CBP for their efforts and I will continue fighting for a solution that keeps our communities safe and protects the natural beauty and ecological wealth of the North Country, Tenney said.

“Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s leadership in the community response to relocating US Customs and Border Patrol station is greatly appreciated,” said Assemblyman Scott Gray, in a statement.

“The community has vehemently opposed the proposed location in Blind Bay. In solidarity with my colleagues, I will continue to support and represent the community’s interests.”

“I know through an open dialogue and public input, we’ll be able to work together to find a good site that will serve as the CBP North Country Station for decades to come. Big thanks to Congresswoman Tenney for her leadership and transparency on this issue,” said state Senator Mark Walczyk, in a statement.

