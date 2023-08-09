Wednesday’s weather: a perfect day
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Today’s forecast is short and sweet: perfect.
Look for sunshine all day, and a high in the upper 70s. It might be a little warmer in St. Lawrence County, but nothing unpleasant.
Humidity will be low. All things considered, one of summer’s good days.
It will be nice tonight as well, maybe a few clouds, with a low around 60.
The rain returns Thursday for a day, with thunderstorms possible, but Friday is a slightly cooler repeat of today.
So to summarize: enjoy today, and don’t mind tomorrow. We’re in one of the sweet spots of this summer.
