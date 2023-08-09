Wednesday’s weather: a perfect day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Today’s forecast is short and sweet: perfect.

Look for sunshine all day, and a high in the upper 70s. It might be a little warmer in St. Lawrence County, but nothing unpleasant.

Humidity will be low. All things considered, one of summer’s good days.

It will be nice tonight as well, maybe a few clouds, with a low around 60.

The rain returns Thursday for a day, with thunderstorms possible, but Friday is a slightly cooler repeat of today.

So to summarize: enjoy today, and don’t mind tomorrow. We’re in one of the sweet spots of this summer.

