Wednesday’s weather: a perfect day

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Today’s forecast is short and sweet: perfect.

Look for sunshine all day, and a high in the upper 70s. It might be a little warmer in St. Lawrence County, but nothing unpleasant.

Humidity will be low. All things considered, one of summer’s good days.

It will be nice tonight as well, maybe a few clouds, with a low around 60.

The rain returns Thursday for a day, with thunderstorms possible, but Friday is a slightly cooler repeat of today.

So to summarize: enjoy today, and don’t mind tomorrow. We’re in one of the sweet spots of this summer.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Stephanie Hancock sent us this picture from Deer River
National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County

Latest News

File photo of Open Farm Day.
Coming up: Open Farm Day
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
WWNY Gillibrand visits Lowville, promotes Rebuild Rural America Act
WWNY Bids submitted to raze old McDonald’s in Canton