WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Arden Robert Sharpe, formerly of Adams and Ives Hill Retirement Community, passed away on August 8, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided for almost three years.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 3:30 – 5:30 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown.

Ardie was born on April 22, 1934, in Wolcott, New York, the first child of Robert Fitch and Selma Redman Sharpe. Following graduation from Leavenworth Central School, Ardie enlisted in the United States Navy, attending a Navy school of music and serving aboard the USS Bremerton.

After discharge, he enrolled at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, becoming the college’s first (and at the time, only) music major with a concentration in piano. After two years, he realized that he would never succeed playing the piano. Instead, he married Jane McCollom in 1959 and enrolled in the Crane School of Music at Potsdam State as a baritone horn major. After graduation, he was employed in the Sauquoit Valley Central School District. He then received a Master of Music from Illinois Wesleyan University. Ardie and his family relocated to Northern New York in 1966, and he was subsequently employed for 23 years in the Watertown City School District teaching instrumental music at North Junior and Case Junior High.

A former high school and collegiate athlete in soccer and basketball, he remained active in retirement enjoying activities such as bowling, golfing, biking, and cross-country skiing. He served on the Assessment Review, and the Board of Trustees of the Adams Village Free Library. He was also a member of “The Wussys”, a small group of friends who enjoyed travel and dinners out. He was most proud of hiking the Grand Canyon from the North to South Rims.

Ardie was a member of the Frank Sacci Big Band and Quartet. He also played on occasion with the local musicians Andy Mider and Paul Buell.

In 2018, Ardie put away his trombone, baritone, and bass, his “better than sex” snow blower, and relocated to the Ives Hill Retirement Community to enjoy the easy life.

Ardie was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Pattie, and his brother Donald. Surviving him are his wife of 63 years, Jane; two daughters and a son-in-law, Ellen and Marc Pratt of Queensbury, NY, and Elizabeth James of Watertown; two grandchildren, Jennifer Pratt and her fiancé Matthew Dunn of Schuylerville, NY and Michael James of Arvada, CO; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Barbara Sharpe of Golden Oak, Florida; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flower, friends may donate to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, Jefferson County Unit, 120 Washington St., Watertown.

The family would like to express appreciation and gratitude to the entire 7th Floor staff of Samaritan Keep for their professional, compassionate, loving, and respectful care.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

