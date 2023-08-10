Billy Shannon, 32, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Billy Shannon, age 32, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at 1025 Congress Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Billy is survived by his mother; Patricia Dawson, of Philadelphia, NY. He is pre deceased by his father, John Shannon.

Billy was born on April 17, 1991, the son of John and Patricia (Seguin) Shannon. He graduated from Canton Central School. Billy was employed with the Thousand Island Bridge Authority as a painter.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

