Cora Jean Smith, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Cora Jean Smith will be 1:00pm Monday, August 14th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

Cora passed away Saturday, August 5th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident since 2021. She was 92 years old.

Born in Dexter August 22nd, 1930, Cora was a daughter to Walter A. and Bertha J. Gould. In high school, Cora served as the Drum Majorette for the school band. Following her education (and prior to her marriage) Cora worked for a time at Woolworths department store in Watertown.

On July 30th, 1952, she married George William Smith in Rhode Island. Mr. Smith passed away January 1st, 2007.

Cora was a stay-at-home mother to her four boys for 14 years. She would later work at the House of the Good Samaritan in the Admissions Office until retirement.

Cora spent summers at the family cottage at Duck Harbor on Lake Ontario. The boys had amazing summers due to Cora’s hard work which included using a ringer washer with 2 tubs of water to rinse the clothes and hanging them on outdoor lines to dry. She would find much needed peace in the outhouse at the back of the property when she needed to get away and have some quiet time.

Cora was an avid bowler in the Watertown Bowling Leagues, acting as treasurer for many years. She also enjoyed donating mittens and scarves she made to the Christmas Mitten Tree which benefitted local families.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Renee) Smith, George (Russ) Smith, Darren (Carol) Smith; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Patrick), Sarah (CJ), Brad, Steven, Christopher, Michael, Tuesday, Darren (Patty), Kari, Brian, Craig (Taylor), Rachel; her sister in-law, May Gould; and her daughter in-law, Melinda Smith. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, & 4-legged grandchildren.

Besides her husband, George, Cora is predeceased by a son, Craig; and her siblings and their spouses, Florence (Dewey) Hilts, Bernice (Michael) Conklin, Herbert (Pauline) Gould, Arlene (Ross) Kellar, Edwin Gould, Raymond (Cora) Gould, Marilyn (Carl) Earl; and a great-granddaughter, Adeline.

Donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

The family would like to thank the 5th floor staff on Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for the exemplary care they gave Cora. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Patty Smith for the extra care and support given in Cora’s final days.

