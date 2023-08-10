Dennis L. Jay, 69, of Norwood

Dennis L. Jay passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis L. Jay, 69, a resident of 28 Elm Street, Norwood, will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Raymond Moreau presiding. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Jay passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann, Norwood; a son, Christopher and Cherish Jay, Norwood; a daughter, Katherine “Kate” and Reed Summers, Webster, NY; his beloved four grandchildren, Karsyn Summers, Kaden Summers, Vin Griggs and Elliott Jay. Dennis is also survived by three brothers, Patrick and Sharleen Jay, Norwood; David Jay and his companion Sammi Richardson, Louisville; Danny Jay and his companion Patty Berger, Potsdam; his four sisters, Kathy Austin, Ohio; Mary Ellen Adner, Norwood; Susan and Edward Mackey, Norwood and Sally and Robert Murray, Spencer, NC as well as several nieces and nephews. Dennis was pre-deceased by his parents Fred and Shirley, a brother Michael Jay and a sister, Yvonne Jay.

Born in Potsdam, NY on August 24, 1953 to the late Frederick N. and Shirley Snyder Jay, Dennis graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1971. He married Ann Murphy on April 8, 1978. Dennis was a longtime chef, working at the Sunset Lodge for over 20 years and most recently, was the head chef at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 2013. Dennis enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with his family in his free time and liked to joke around. Memorial donations in Dennis’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Dennis L. Jay.

