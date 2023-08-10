Grace P. McBath, 90, of Waddington

Grace P. McBath, age 90 passed away early Monday (August 7, 2023) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Friends and family are welcome to call at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 28 Clinton Street in Waddington, NY on Friday August 11, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Grace will be held on 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Waddington with Donna Fitchette and Thomas Nichols co-officiating. Burial will take place immediately following services in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington.

Grace P. McBath, age 90 passed away early Monday (August 7, 2023) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. Grace was born to the late Romae (Richer) and George B. Pike on November 10, 1932, in De Kalb Junction, NY. When Grace was a child, her family moved to Waddington and operated a farm on Ogden Island before the Seaway was developed. She attended Waddington School and graduated from Waddington High School in 1951. Grace worked for a brief time at ALCOA as a planning department clerk until she and her husband started a family. She was married to William (Bill) H. McBath on July 10, 1954, at the Waddington United Methodist Church by the late Rev. John Clarke. They were married for 44 years until Bill’s death in 1998. Grace was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren and also very active in her community. She was a member of the Waddington United Methodist Church and also a past trustee. She also was a past Trustee for the village of Waddington, a past member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 420 and for many years held a chair on the Hamilton Gardens Board of Directors. Grace is survived by her devoted children; son David and Julie McBath of Waddington, NY and daughter Cheryl and Timothy Thisse of Madrid, NY. Grace is also survived by her grandchildren; Stephanie McBath of Washington, DC, Emily McBath of Lake Placid, NY, Tim Thisse of Chase Mills, NY, Kelsey Thisse of Saratoga Springs, NY, along with a sister Alice Dumas and brother Kenneth Pike both of Waddington, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her loving husband William H. McBath, and her siblings; George, Victor, Jerome, Albert, Donald and Vern Pike, and sisters Beatrice, Dorothy, Doris, Betty, and Dona. Grace always appreciated the company of others and “visiting” was one of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for her family and community. Grace leaves blankets and recipes that will be used by her family and cherished for many generations to come. In her later years, she was often found admiring the birds and flowers from her living room window that provided her company and brightened her days. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for any memorial contributions to be shared with the United Methodist Church of Waddington; P.O. Box 445, Waddington, New York 13694.

