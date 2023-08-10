Having an asthma action plan

Asthma inhaler
Asthma inhaler(MGN)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s important to have an action plan when it comes to an asthma attack.

A dramatic rise in the number of asthma flare-ups occurs each year between late August and the end of September.

That’s according to an Excellus BlueCross BlueShield study.

It says the seasonal spike comes from a combination of children being more exposed to germs during back-to-school season as well as it being the peak time of year for mold and pollen.

Healthcare officials say having an asthma action plan can be vital.

“That will give you the guidelines and the map in order to help prevent or treat an asthma attack. Knowing your asthma treatment plan, knowing where your inhalers are located, knowing how to administer the inhalers, when to administer inhalers or medication is really important, and of course, calling 911 if there is ever a concern,” said Maggie Smith, physician’s assistant, River Hospital.

Officials say along with having a copy of the plan at home, teachers, coaches, and childcare providers should also have a copy readily available.

