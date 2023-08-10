Howard W. Quinn, 81, died the morning of Monday August 7, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Howard W. Quinn, 81, died the morning of Monday August 7, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 18, 2023 at 1:30PM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Heuvelton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Howard was born in Ogdensburg, NY, on July 15, 1942 to Howard C. and Mary (Lees) Quinn. He graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1961. He was a proud member of the US Navy from 1962- 1964 and the Naval Reserve until 1967. He was also a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he patrolled the St. Lawrence River for over 10 years.

He married the love of his life, Claudia Jean Zelka on June 20, 1964 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Loudonville, NY. He was employed at Monarch Marking for 30 years and retired from Medtronic Physio Control in late 2004. He was a certified CPR and First Aid Instructor.

He was an avid golfer and longtime pickleball player who loved stamp collecting, fishing and baseball. He also loved to try new and dangerous ways to attack his home projects, often resulting in stories that will keep us laughing for years. His joke and storytelling abilities were legendary and he loved to make everyone in the room laugh, as he often did.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia, three children, Lisa (Tyrone) Little, Spencer MA, Brian (Barbara) Quinn, Ashland, MA, and Kevin (Tara) Quinn, Holliston MA., 11 grandchildren; Kyle, Luke and Nick Maguire, Brianna and Brenna Quinn, Patrick, Kevin, Danny, Josie and Tommy Quinn, and two great grandchildren; Courtney and Vanessa. He also has a sister Elizabeth (Fred) Helmer of Canada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11 Potsdam, NY 13676.

