BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Janice Ann Crabb, 84, of Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

Born on October 15, 1939, in Watertown, she was the daughter of Henrik and Emmaline Beckwith Nielsen. Janice graduated from Black River High School in 1957 and later married Donald G. Crabb on December 26, 1963, in Watertown.

Throughout her life, Janice accompanied her husband as he served in the United States Navy, living and traveling across the nation. Over the years, she held various jobs while they resided in different places. She pursued her passion for nursing and graduated as a registered nurse from Tidewater Community College in Portsmouth, Virginia. Her career included working at Portsmouth General Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit as a registered nurse from 1989 to 1995.

Returning to Black River, Janice and her husband built their home on Burnup Road. She continued her career as a registered nurse at Samaritan Medical Center, specializing in neonatal intensive care, until her retirement in 2009. Beyond her professional life, Janice cherished being a homemaker, baking apple pies, and cooking.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald G. Crabb, her children, Cathy M. and Mark Haskett of Chesapeake, Virginia, Julie A. Crabb of Black River, NY, and Earl H. Crabb of Black River, NY. She leaves behind three grandchildren: Ian Haskett, Eric Abshear, and Emma Crabb. In addition to her parents, Janice is predeceased by her son, Dennis Arquiett, and two sisters, Marion LeBlanc and Sally Conway.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 11th, at the Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12th at the funeral home . Following the service, Janice will be laid to rest in the Black River Cemetery.

For those wishing to honor her memory, donations may be made to the SPCA or Children’s Miracle Network. Condolences can be shared online at BruceFH.com

