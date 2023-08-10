Joan M. Brossoit, 80, of Ogdensburg

Joan M. Brossoit, age 80 of Ogdensburg passed away on Wednesday (August 9, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with her family by her side. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Joan M. Brossoit, age 80 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday August 14, 2023 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00pm. Mrs. Brossoit passed away on Wednesday (August 9, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with her family by her side.

Surviving are her children Dawn (Donnie) Dobbs, Randy (Madison) Brossoit and Peggy Martin, all of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Melinda, Jessica and Bryan Martin and Camden Brossoit; several great grandchildren; a brother Richard Hall of MO; a sister Geraldine Perry of Ogdensburg; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard “Babe” Brossoit and an infant sister Judy Kay.

Joan was born on December 16, 1942 in Massena NY, a daughter of the late Alvin & Mildred (Wade) Hall. She attended Hermon Dekalb School and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She was later married to Richard Brossoit on May 18, 1968.

Joan began working for St. Lawrence County CDP in 1996 after raising her family. She retired in 2009 as a personal care aid. She enjoyed traveling, roller skating, shopping, dining out, family cookouts and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

