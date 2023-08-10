Job fair looks to fill more than 100 manufacturing positions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Thursday, 14 manufacturers promoted more than 100 openings at a job fair at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Those with CWT Farms were excited to be there. The business is looking to open an egg hatchery in Watertown in January.

It’s currently seeking 30 employees from all different backgrounds.

“Maintenance, machine operators, it’s going to be a lot of positions, we’re going to need everybody,” said Brandon King, CWT Farms.

King says the company needs to hire managers soon.

“We would like for these guys to go into the hatchery and see the inner workings of how everything is going to be laid out, how all the equipment is put into place, and how everything is connected and tied together,” he said.

Roth Industries, a traffic barrier and oil tank manufacturing business, wants to expand its team from 30 to 45.

It just added a new manufacturing machine to its production line.

“They’re not self-automated, you know people have to be there to operate them, and when the parts come out, we trim all the plastics off there, and then make it neat, like you see in this picture,” said Ron Anderson, Roth logistics manager.

Roth has been in Watertown for nearly two decades and sends its products all over the country.

“We have a benefit package, with insurance, health insurance that Roth covers. And working in the environment is a happy environment is not like, oh, my gosh, this is so depressing. It’s a good place to work,” said Anderson.

The next WorkPlace job fair is in October.

