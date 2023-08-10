Karen S. Berry, 75, of Brownville

Karen S. Berry, 75, of Rice Road passed away peacefully on Monday evening, August 7, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY with her family at her side. (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Karen S. Berry, 75, of Rice Road passed away peacefully on Monday evening, August 7, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY with her family at her side.

Karen was born to the late Gordon J. & Ruth (Griffin) Straight on July 31, 1948, in Saranac Lake, New York. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School. Then she went on to attend the Watertown School of Commerce. Although a marriage to Charlon Berry ended in divorce, the two remained friends throughout the rest of her life. Their marriage gave Karen her greatest joys, her two sons Mark and Ken along with her grandchildren Alex, Ethan, Abbey, and Sadie.

Karen was always ready to help those in need, often opening her home when someone needed a place to call home. Her home was a place for her sons’ friends and later their spouses’ families to feel welcome and a part of her family. When her grandchildren were young, Karen was always available to take care of them and watch them swim in her pool. Karen took great pride in her Christmas cookies. They always looked perfect and tasted even better. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, and knitting.

She spent many years working in various positions in food service for the Watertown City School District. While living in Brownville, Karen made two wonderful friends that watched out for her Karen & Cheryl.

Karen was a loving wonderful mother, she is survived by her two sons, Mark Berry, and Kenneth (Memory) Berry, along while her grandchildren Alex Wood, Abbey Berry, Ethan Berry, and Sadie Berry as well as her grandsons’ mother Heather Wood, her brother Jay (Holly) Straight, her nephews Jeremy ( Sally) Straight and children, Chris (Tracey) Straight and their children, and her niece Bridget Straight that held a special place in her heart, along with cousins. Her faithful companion, a Yorkie named Daisy Mae, was by her side until the end.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Karen at a later date.

