Shooting incident leaves one dead, K9 injured

Police Lights
Police Lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - One person is dead following a trooper-involved shooting on Donnerville Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Russell.

State police said a trooper and members of the county sheriff’s office were searching a wooded area along Donnerville Road at around 12:50 p.m. when the trooper and his K9 partner were fired upon.

Police did not disclose who or what they were looking for.

The trooper was not injured during the incident. However, the K9 was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and has been transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The suspect was shot by a State Trooper and pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage
Construction workers
During busy construction season, Watertown handles loss of city engineer
Workers clear downed trees in Turin
Cleaning up in Turin after tornado

Latest News

7 News has obtained home security video showing the aftermath of the homicide on Paterson...
Video shows aftermath of Ogdensburg homicide
WWNY 'Pics of The Week' photo - photo by Jenn Sigmon
Pics of The Week: big and small
Woman warriors foot march on Fort Drum, 2023.
Thursday morning: Emily live on Fort Drum
Brew at The Zoo 2023 graphic
Morning interview: Brew at The Zoo