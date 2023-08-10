Shooting incident leaves one dead, K9 injured

TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - One person is dead following a trooper-involved shooting on Donnerville Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Russell.

State police said a trooper and members of the county sheriff’s office were searching a wooded area along Donnerville Road at around 12:50 p.m. when the trooper and his K9 partner were fired upon.

Police did not disclose who or what they were looking for.

The trooper was not injured during the incident. However, the K9 was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and has been transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The suspect was shot by a State Trooper and pronounced dead at the scene.

