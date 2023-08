WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will move through the region tomorrow producing some showers and thunderstorms. Expect some clouds overnight with lows near 60.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the 70′s.

Friday is looking mainly sunny with highs in the 70′s.

There is the risk of showers this weekend.

