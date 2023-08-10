Morning interview: Brew at The Zoo

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Looking for something to do Friday night?

The third ‘Brew at The Zoo’ of the season will be held at Zoo New York at Thompson Park.

It’s a chance to mingle, see what the zoo has to offer, catch live music from the Jess Novak Band and The Zebra Musselz. ‘Brew at The Zoo’ runs from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

The event is open to all ages, but if you’re getting drink tickets, it’s 21 and older. Admission is $10.

This Brew is sponsored by SeaComm Federal Credit union.

“This is part of the way we pay our bills. So helping us to survive, long term, is coming to events like this,” said Larry Sorel, Executive Director of Zoo New York.

Larry and Kristina Friel, Events Coordinator, joined 7 News anchor Beth Hall Thursday. To watch their conversation, click on the picture above this post.

