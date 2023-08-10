Numeriano Valerio Pador, 88, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2023, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Numeriano Valerio Pador, 88, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2023, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

He was born on July 27, 1935 in Altavas, Aklan, Philippines, son of Andres and Maria Salome Valerio Pador. He graduated from high school and college in the Philippines.

He married Angelina Bermudo on July 25, 1962 in the Philippines where he and his wife lived for many years. During that time Numeriano was a police officer for over 20 years. The couple moved to the United States and were proud to become naturalized citizens and lived with his daughter Analyn and her family since 1993. While residing in Watertown, Numeriano worked at Northern Linen for ten years and volunteered as a bagger at the Fort Drum Commissary. In 2010, he and his wife had the privilege to travel with their son, Allan, to Hawaii where he was stationed at Schofield Barracks,while serving in the US Army. During the two years they resided there he volunteered as a bagger at the commissary.

Numeriano enjoyed singing, he was the life of the party and had a great sense of humor, he enjoyed telling stories, and he believed eating meals together brought the family closer to one another. He and his wife traveled back and forth to the Philippines on many occasions to spend time with family. He was a faithful man and always attended church.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 61 years, Angelina Pador, Watertown, NY; four children, Analyn Pador Luce & her husband Luis Alipio Luce, Watertown, NY, Nemor Pador & his partner Cherry Jaudines, Philippines, Nora Pador Frias & her husband Aries Frias, Philippines, & Allan Pador & his wife Luzviminda, Watertown, NY, His grandchildren; Lois Ann Luce Kempney and her husband Tyler Kempney, Lyn Ann Luce Hicks and her husband Jordan Hicks, Leah Anrose Luce, Loise Allen Pador, King Dominique Pador, Dustin Niño Pador & his partner Rachelle Saptang, Luis Angeline Pador, His great grandchildren; Princess Ysabelle, Queen Denira, Empress Niña

Duchess Rhaenora, His brothers and sisters; Eduardo & his wife Teresita Pador, Luzviminda & her husband Alejandro Castuciano, Anonueva Ricaforte, Dulzura Neyra, Marilyn Domingo, Andres & his wife Amelia Pador JR, Marian & her husband John Pavy.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 11th from 3:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Burial will be held in the Philippines at a later date.

