Patricia A. Cocco, 73, of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Cocco, 73, of Abbey Rd., passed away at home, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Born on January 6, 1950 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Carl William and Augusta Marie Armstrong Booth and she was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School.

Patricia married Paul N. Cocco of Philadelphia, NY, in August of 1973 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, NY, with Rev. Dostie, officiating. After 48 years of marriage, Paul passed away April 22, 2022.

She was an accountant for various businesses over the years, working at Fort Drum for a time, Austin Edgar, Syracuse, NY and most recently for Scottsman Press, Syracuse, NY.

Patricia enjoyed reading, boating and spending time with family, friends and her fur baby, Bella.

Survivors include her son, Matthew Cocco, Syracuse, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Barbara Booth, East Point, FL; a sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Keith Youngs, Myrtle Beach, SC and Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband Paul, and a sister, Jan Booth, passed away previously.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

There will be a graveside service 1 pm, Monday, August 14, 2023 in Sandy Hollow Cemetery, Philadelphia, NY.

