Pics of The Week: big and small

By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our Pics of the week his week ranged from the awe-inspiring and huge tornado which swept through eastern Jefferson County and Lewis County earlier this week, to the tiny, delicate work of a hummingbird in mid-flight.

Thank you, everyone, for the photos. They made our week. And a reminder: if you have a picture to contribute, use “Send It To 7″ on our web site or mobile app. Remember, we want to see what you’re seeing - and to watch this week’s pictures, click on the photo above this note.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage
Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Construction workers
During busy construction season, Watertown handles loss of city engineer

Latest News

File photo of Open Farm Day.
Coming up: Open Farm Day
North Country Inspiration
North Country Inspiration: bridges out of poverty
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Coffee Rub & Tomato Onion Relish
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?