Robert E. Grandaw, Sr., 93, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert E. Grandaw, Sr., 93, longtime resident of Canton, NY passed away peacefully at United Helpers Maplewood Campus on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 AM in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Canton.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is in charge of Bob’s care and arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to Canton Fire Department.

Bob was born at home on August 2, 1930 in the town of Potsdam a son to the late Percy and Grace (Kenyon) Grandaw. He attended Canton Schools then joined the US Army from January 1949 to June 1952 serving one year in Korea. After his honorable discharge from the Army he earned his GED in 1953.

On August 20, 1955 he married Dorothy Homes in Cazenovia, NY. The couple were married nearly 68 years and raised two sons Robert, Jr. and Brett Grandaw.

Bob started his career with Canton Electric Light & Power which became Niagara Mohawk in 1969, retring in 1990 as a lineman.

Surviving are his wife Dorothy “Dotty” of Canton; a son Robert, Jr. “Bugzy” and wife Susan of Canton; and four grandchildren Charles and Erin Grandaw and Natalie and Samuel Grandaw.

He was predeceased by a son Brett Grandaw and sisters Jane Ferguson and Shirley Long.

Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church, the Knights of Columbus and an active member of Canton Fire & Rescue for over 30 years serving as First Assistant.

