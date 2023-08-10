Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage
Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Construction workers
During busy construction season, Watertown handles loss of city engineer

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
US consumer inflation edged up in July for the first time in a year to 3.2%
A new reports details more gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas from his wealthy friends.
Report details more lavish gifts for Justice Thomas
Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case