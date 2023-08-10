Shirley L. Jandreau, 74, of Norwood

Shirley L. Jandreau passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at her home with family at her side. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley L. Jandreau, 74, a resident of 3264 County Rt. 47, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Hale Cemetery following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mrs. Jandreau passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at her home with family at her side.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Alexander Sr., Norfolk; her four sons, Alexander and Nikki Jandreau Jr., Potsdam; Frederick Jandreau, Brasher; Patrick Jandreau and his fiancé Tammy Sova, Norfolk; Joseph Jandreau and his companion Stacy Oakes, Norfolk; her two daughters, Melissa and Kevin Hall, Norfolk and Verna Jandreau, Massena; her beloved eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren as well as siblings and nieces and nephews.

Born in Potsdam, NY on May 10, 1949 as the youngest of 12 children to the late Hubert and Gladys (Rivett) White, Shirley married Alexander Jandreau Sr. on May 12, 1967. She worked for many years for Cornell Dry Cleaners and Linen Services, retiring when the business closed. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed going camping, fishing, playing bingo, taking an occasional trip to the casino and spending time with her family. Shirley was the glue behind the family tree and enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. Memorial donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

