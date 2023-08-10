Taylor Swift announces October release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN AP Music Writer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version.)”

After playing a few tracks from her “1989″ era live, the pop star approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she’d been working on something big.

“Instead of telling you about it, we’ll just show you,” she told the crowd as the screen illuminated behind her. “1989 (Taylor’s Version) available October 27th!” she cheered.

Across three-and-a-half hours, the pop superstar offered fans a bevy of career-spanning hits that was less of a greatest hits collection, and more of a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.

Throughout the dozen tracks, it was as if the ground shook with the rapturous sound of 70,000 fans scream-singing along to a popstar’s deep cuts. This is Taylor Swift’s house — filled with fans in light Taylor Swift cosplay (pink dresses for her 2019 album “Lover,” black leather and snakeskin prints for 2017′s “Reputation,” sequins and A-line skirts for 2014′s “1989,” and so on.)

In a summer stacked with superstar tours celebrating giant new releases — like the larger-than-life experiences of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and Drake’s 56-date “It Was All a Blur” tour — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stands proudly among them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed...
EF3 tornado confirmed in Lewis County
Damage at West Wind Motel & Townhouses
Tornado survivor and owners of businesses cope with damage
Mike Delaney, Watertown city engineer, was 'no longer employed' by the city after his arrest on...
Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer
Construction workers
During busy construction season, Watertown handles loss of city engineer

Latest News

Woman warriors foot march on Fort Drum, 2023.
Thursday morning: Emily live on Fort Drum
Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Coach parent Tapestry buying Capri, owner of Michael Kors and Versace, in $8.5 billion deal
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
A yearlong slowdown in US inflation may have stalled in July
Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining...
Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Pat Cipollone,...
Indictment shows White House lawyers struggling for control as Trump fought to overturn election