Thomas C. Zender, 73, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Thomas C. Zender, 73, of Canton died at home on July 31, 2023 where he was under the care of...
Thomas C. Zender, 73, of Canton died at home on July 31, 2023 where he was under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.(Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Zender, 73, of Canton died at home on July 31, 2023 where he was under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.

Tom was born April 4, 1950 in Watertown, a son of the late Carl and Lena (Amen) Zender. He graduated from High School in 1970. Tom proudly served his county in the US NAVY. He was married to Jean M. Richards in 1975. Jean predeceased him in 2021.

Tom was a “Jack of All Trades”, he worked for local tree services and was a volunteer driver, taking folks to their medical appointments. He enjoyed putting together models and figurines of all kinds, he was a quiet fell and great guy that will be missed.

Tom is survived by three children, Tommy Zender, Tonya Zender-Riley and Carolyn Zender. Tom had seven siblings, Ivan, Linda, Kevin, James, Mary, Julie and Carl Jr.

A memorial service for Tom will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home. There will be a calling hour from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY Having an asthma action plan
WWNY Job fair looks to fill more than 100 manufacturing positions
WWNY Convalt getting million$ through state’s clean energy financing
WWNY Watertown diverts money from park to drinking water project
WWNY
WWNY Ogdensburg man charged with murdering teen, video shows aftermath

Obituaries

WWNY Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
Candles
Billy Shannon, 32, of Alexandria Bay
Howard W. Quinn, 81, died the morning of Monday August 7, 2023 at his home with his loving...
Howard W. Quinn, 81
Joan M. Brossoit, age 80 of Ogdensburg passed away on Wednesday (August 9, 2023) at Claxton...
Joan M. Brossoit, 80, of Ogdensburg
Dennis L. Jay passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at...
Dennis L. Jay, 69, of Norwood