CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Zender, 73, of Canton died at home on July 31, 2023 where he was under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.

Tom was born April 4, 1950 in Watertown, a son of the late Carl and Lena (Amen) Zender. He graduated from High School in 1970. Tom proudly served his county in the US NAVY. He was married to Jean M. Richards in 1975. Jean predeceased him in 2021.

Tom was a “Jack of All Trades”, he worked for local tree services and was a volunteer driver, taking folks to their medical appointments. He enjoyed putting together models and figurines of all kinds, he was a quiet fell and great guy that will be missed.

Tom is survived by three children, Tommy Zender, Tonya Zender-Riley and Carolyn Zender. Tom had seven siblings, Ivan, Linda, Kevin, James, Mary, Julie and Carl Jr.

A memorial service for Tom will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home. There will be a calling hour from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.

