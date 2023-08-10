Wake Up Weather: rain returns

Wake Up Weather
WWNY
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Yesterday was glorious. Today, not so much.

It will likely rain on and off in all three counties all day and into tonight. Not a lot, not like we saw earlier this week - we’re talking a quarter to half an inch.

The high will be in the upper 70s everywhere. So, muggy.

We, and by we ‘we’ I mean everyone in the three counties, could see thunderstorms as part of our rainy day.

The rain slowly moves out overnight, leaving us with clouds and a low in the upper 50s. And all this sets up a beautiful, sunny Friday to end our week, so stick around. It’ll be worth it.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the news isn’t as good. Rain is in the forecast both days. More to come on this.

