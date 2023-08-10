Walk, run, raise money at Hospice Hustle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to walk, run or bike this Saturday at the annual Hospice Hustle.

It’s all to benefit Hospice of Jefferson County.

Kathy Arendt and Penny McCrea appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the fundraiser. Watch their interview above.

The 3-mile walk begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association on County Route 123.

For more information, call 315-788-7323 or visit jeffersonhospice.org.

