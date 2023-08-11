WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles A. Wilcox, 79, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on August 10, 2023 from a brief illness, at his home where he was surrounded by family.

He was born on November 23, 1943, in Watertown, NY, son of Alfred S. and Dorothy (Wagoner) Wilcox. He graduated from Adams High School in 1961.

During high school he worked at Grand Union Grocery Store in Adams. He entered the Army Reserves for four years and was active duty for six months. Upon his return from active duty, on January 1, 1962, he returned and worked at Grand Union Grocery Store in Adams, Mexico, Watertown, Clayton, Alex Bay and Boonville as an assistant manager up until 1964. He then went to work for Wholesale Food Co. which became known as Abbass Foods from 1964 until 1966. In 1966 he worked for G.J. Ralph, a food broker, for two years as a sales rep and in 1968 transferred to Kraft Foods as a sales rep for the next 31 years retiring in 1999.

He married the love of his life, Kay E. Spink on June 13, 1964 at the Adams Center Baptist Church. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June.

Mr. Wilcox was a member of the Honeyville Baptist Church where he was a trustee for four years and treasurer since 2006. He is a former member of the Town of Watertown Fire Department where he was the former treasurer, 1st Assistant Chief and Fire Commissioner for seven years. He was also a member of the Watertown American Legion. He enjoyed traveling, camping, golfing and reading but his most cherished time was with his family.

Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Brian J. (Jamie) Wilcox, Watertown, NY, Gregory C. and (Mistie) Wilcox, Black River; a daughter, Janet M. and her companion Matt Stewart, Watertown; “adopted” daughter Kary Wilcox, a sister, and brother in law, Betty and Russell Pilato, Clifton Springs, NY; 8 grandchildren, Savannah (Robert) Harbaugh, Jessica (Justin) Beckstead, Joshua (Abby) Wilcox, Jeremy Bast and his fiance Danielle Kistler, Clay (Taylor) Wilcox, Julia Bast, Skye (Aaron) Ponce, Kenadee (Ryan) Hamilton, 2 step grandchildren Lars (Madie) Mercer, Lane Mercer, 3 great grandchildren, Merideth Beckstead, Emett Ponce, and Carson Beckstead, a step great grandson Luke Mercer, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Dorothy Wilcox, and a sister, Janet Wilcox.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held at the Honeyville Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 15,2023 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m . The celebration of life will immediately follow at the church, followed by an ice cream social, which would be a favorite of Charlie.

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Honeyville Baptist Church, Hospice of Jefferson County or the Town of Watertown Ambulance Service.

Condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

