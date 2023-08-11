Corey James Stanley, 29, of Carthage

Corey James Stanley, 29, of State Route 126, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Corey James Stanley, 29, of State Route 126, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by his family.

Corey was born on December 30, 1993 in Lowville, the son of Jamie P. and Dawn M. (Moshier) Stanley. He attended school at Lowville Academy and Central School.

He loved farming, he worked for Bob Hanno and for Donnie Zehr at the Clay Haven Farm. He had his own farm on Jackson Lane. He most recently was working for Home For Humanity, (East Road Adult Home), as a care giver.

He is survived by his mother, Dawn M. Stanley, his father, Jamie P. (Brenda) Stanley, his companion, Courtney L. Brown, and her children, Kenton, Kolton, Rylynn, Araya; his sister, Carlie M. (Lucas) Fineout; his brothers, Michael D. Stanley; Isaac J. Mashaw; Drake J. Stanley; his maternal grandfather, Raymond Moshier, Sr.; his paternal grandfather, Ralph F. Marilley; his half sisters, Clarissa M. Moshier; Ashley M. Moshier; his step sister and brothers; Tiffany L. Foster; Brian M. Brown; Jacob LaFlesh; Tyler J. Mashaw; his aunt, Melissa A. (Dale) Holton, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Corey is predeceased by, his paternal grandmother, Dorothea M. Stanley, and his maternal grandmother, Anna Moshier, his paternal great grandparents, Jerome (Ruth) Stanley, his step father, Kevin J. Mashaw, his uncle, Joseph Pomerville, and nephew, Oliver Fineout.

He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, and swimming (can’t get him out of the water). He was very creative, he loved art and drawing. Corey was known to be a cook, loved cooking for family and friends, he liked egg yoke and bread.

Calling hours will be on Monday, August 14th, from 4 to 7:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 15th at 11:00am at the funeral home with Wayne Arnold, officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.