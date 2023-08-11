Dominick Violi, of Massena

Dominick Violi passed away at his home in Sarasota, FL, under hospice care, after a lengthy illness on May 16, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dominick Violi passed away at his home in Sarasota, FL, under hospice care, after a lengthy illness on May 16, 2023.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews in Massena, NY on Tuesday August 15, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Wednesday August 16, 2023, at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Massena, NY with rev, Mark Reilly officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Family and friends are encourage to share condolence and memories and photos, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

