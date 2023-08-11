A few storms on Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a slight chance for a few showers by Saturday morning.

Saturday we should see a round of rain showers in the morning with maybe a thunderstorm or two. As we go throughout the day Saturday we will see breaks in the rain, and we will have to watch to see if we see sunshine. If we see sunshine that will destabilize our atmosphere more which will lead to stronger storms in the afternoon and evening. As of Friday evening the SPC has the tri-county area under a slight risk for strong to severe storm on Saturday. The main threats will be strong wind, hail, and heavy rain. However, there is a low end possibility for a tornado in Lewis County.

Sunday we will see a few left over rain showers and patchy fog in the morning before seeing some sun in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday highs will stay in the lower 70s with a 90% of showers and thunderstorms.

