Gerald E. “Joe” McIntosh, 87, of the Town of Pitcairn

Published: Aug. 11, 2023
TOWN OF PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” McIntosh, 87, Town of Pitcairn, died Thursday evening at his home under the care of Hospice and his loving family.

A Celebration of His Life will be held Sunday August 13th at the family home, 169 Osborne RD Harrisville from 2-4pm. Burial will be private.

He was born March 1, 1936 in Pitcairn to Everett and Florence Ralph McIntosh. He attended Town of Pitcairn Country School. He married Lorraine LaCross February 16, 1962 in Pitcairn. He was employed at St. Joe’s Zinc Mine in Balmat, NY retiring after 30 years. He was always a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.

He loved deer hunting, fishing, trapping, and everything to do the outdoors. He played baseball, softball, bowling, and loved watching the N.Y. Yankees.

He is survived by his wife, four children, Lisa (Dave) Gerlach, Houston TX, Edward (Amy), Mooresville NC, Scott, Harrisville, Mark, Gouverneur, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A daughter, Lora Lynn, died shortly after birth. He is also survived by two brothers, Calvin and Paul, Harrisville.

He is predeceased by 10 siblings.

Memorial donations may be made to Stone Road Baptist Church, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, or the American Red Cross. Arrangements are in care of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

