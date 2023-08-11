CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Julieann “Ticky” Marie (Grupico) Ayres of Carthage passed away on August 10th, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Julieann was born in Watertown, New York on November 8, 1940, the daughter of Ralph and Anna Grupico.

Julieann graduated from Watertown High School in 1957. After graduation, she remained in Watertown to be close to family & friends. She worked in various administrative roles in her earlier years for Sherman Street School, Wiley School, and The House of the Good Samaritan before becoming a stay-at-home mom to her daughter Megan in 1981. A few short years later Julieann and her husband George decided to make it official and wedded on August 19, 1983.

Julieann opened her heart and home to many throughout the years, lending an ear, offering motherly advice, and preparing home-cooked Italian meals for many to enjoy. There wasn’t a soul that entered her home that didn’t feel as if they were one of her own. In her most recent years as she battled a few different chronic diseases and spent a lot of time in and out of hospitals, her immense faith in the Lord continued to keep her hopeful and positive with a beautiful sense of humor, oftentimes becoming the favorite patient of the nurses!

In addition to her husband George, Julieann is survived by her daughter; Megan Guzman, and Son-in-Law Eric of Carthage; Stepsons Daniel Ayres of Stanhope NJ, and Jason Ayres; wife Kathy Ayres of Newton, NJ; Grandchildren; JoLeigh, Gabriella, and Ryan, Sister: Rosemary Frazzitta of Orlando, FL and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents; Sister, Angela (Foo) Pecori, and Brother; Peter Grupico.

A private memorial for family & friends will take place at a later date to be determined. Donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Julieann’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

